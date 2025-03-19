City Briefs

Delhi records max temp of 32.80C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, the weather office said. The minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD had forecasted strong surface winds during the day. Humidity levels oscillated between 28 and 71 per cent during the day. On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 34 and 16 degrees celsius, respectively.

10 foreign nationals deported

New Delhi: Delhi Police has deported 10 foreign nationals for staying illegally in the Dwarka area of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The foreign nationals who didn’t have valid documents were apprehended following a tip-off, and sent to a detention centre in February, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh, said. The deportees included eight Nigerian nationals, and one each from Ghana and Ivory Coast, they said. They have been identified as James Chibuike (34), Kwatpan Luka Dalang (25), Nnamdi Michael Uduaka (32), Chijioke Euzabus Onumajuru (48), Destiny Michael (25), Chris Nwachi (34), Precious (35) and Ejike Obadi (32), all from Nigeria, and Michel Okou (36) from Ivory Coast and Andrews Kwabena (36) from Ghana.