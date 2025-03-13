City Briefs

Delhi Police Probe I&FC Officials Over Fake Project Payments

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch has filed a case against officials from the CD-VII Division of the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) for allegedly colluding with private contractors to release fraudulent payments. A vigilance complaint flagged that full payments were made for at least four unexecuted projects, while another was unlawfully built beyond ‘Lal Dora’ limits. A departmental inspection confirmed irregularities, prompting ACB action. Charges include cheating, forgery, and conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation.

Police Seize 830 Banned E-Cigarette Packets, Two Apprehended in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for illegally trading e-cigarettes, seizing 830 banned packets. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Staff of Shahdara District set a trap near Durgapuri Chowk on March 11. Aditya (20) was caught with 10 packets, leading police to a godown in West Jyoti Nagar, where 820 more packets were found, and Priyanshu (22) was arrested. A case was registered under The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarette Act, 2019. The accused, motivated by a desire for wealth, confessed to running a discreet supply chain. A motorcycle used in the trade was also seized. Investigations continue.

24-Hour Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Two in Palam Attempted Murder

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two men for attempted murder in Palam Village. The incident on March 11 led to an FIR under BNS sections 109(1)/3(5). The injured victim was treated at IG Hospital. A police team, using CCTV footage and local inquiries, identified and arrested Parvesh Tanwar (24) and Anuj Kumar (26) within 24 hours. A knife used in the attack was recovered. Authorities continue investigations, while the police’s swift action has been commended for ensuring public safety. Officials are now examining the motive behind the attack and any possible connections to past disputes.