City Briefs

Japanese woman found dead, falls from 14th floor balcony

GURUGRAM: A Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor here, police said on Sunday. The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan. She had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year. She was living in a society here with her husband and two children. The incident occurred on Friday morning when the police received a call regarding a woman’s blood-soaked body being found lying on the ground. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway. “The embassy has also been informed about the incident”, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 53 Police Station.

MCD Budget Talks Resume March 10, Nazia Danish to Open Debate

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold its second budget session for 2025-26 from March 10, with Congress Leader in the House, Nazia Danish, opening the debate. Discussions will cover the revised 2024-25 budget, concluding with final approval on March 19. Councillors must submit cut motions by March 10, with voting expected due to the House’s composition. A key issue will be the mayoral tenure under the DMC Act. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar proposed a Rs 17,002.6 crore budget, a 1.9 per cent rise, with property tax rates unchanged, though collections exceeded last year’s figures by Rs 215 crore.

Delhi Police Reunites Seven Missing Children Under ‘Operation Milap’

NEW DELHI: The South West Delhi Police’s AHTU team successfully traced and reunited seven missing minors with their families under “Operation Milap.” The rescued children include four boys aged 13, 14, 14, and 16, and three girls aged 14, 15, and 17. The first case, reported on January 4 at Palam Village Police Station, involved a 14-year-old boy. Similar cases were later registered at Sagarpur, Keshavpuram, Amar Colony, and Dwarka South police stations. A special team led by Inspector Balbir Singh was formed to investigate. The team engaged with families, gathered intelligence, analysed CCTV footage, and sought public assistance. On March 7-8, all seven children were located at railway stations and key city areas. After legal procedures, they were reunited with their families.