City Briefs

Bulldozers Roll as GNIDA Clears illegal Construction Worth Rs 22 Cr

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Tilpata Karanwas village on Wednesday, reclaiming nearly 10,000 square metres of land worth around Rs 22 crore, officials said. According to authorities, colonisers were illegally plotting the land despite multiple warnings. Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar ordered strict action against encroachers, leading to continuous enforcement efforts. ACEO Prerna Singh stated that an unauthorised colony named Urban City was being developed on the land. On Wednesday, General Manager Project AK Singh, SDM Jitendra Gautam, and senior officials, along with a police force, demolished the illegal structures.

7 people held for duping people over Rs 87 crore in cyber frauds

GURUGRAM: Gurugram cyber police arrested seven fraudsters over two months for duping people of over Rs 87 crore nationwide. Police recovered Rs 7.60 lakh in cash, seven mobiles, and three SIM cards. The accused face 10,956 complaints and 399 cases, including 22 in Haryana. They were involved in cyber crimes like bullying, impersonation and fraudulent investment schemes. Further investigation is underway.