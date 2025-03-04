City Briefs

Gurugram Police Penalise 315 Drivers for Drink-Driving

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 315 drivers, including six women, for drink-driving during a special enforcement campaign from February 24 to March 2. Conducted under the directives of Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and DCP (Traffic) Virendra Vij, multiple teams were deployed at key locations for strict inspections. The campaign aimed to enhance road safety by cracking down on intoxicated motorists. Police emphasised that such measures deter reckless driving and reduce accidents. Authorities routinely carry out surprise night-time checks to enforce drink-driving laws. Offenders face penalties under legal provisions, reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach. Officials confirmed that similar operations would continue, ensuring stricter enforcement and promoting safer roads in Gurugram.

four men barge into Gzb home, mutilate owner’s private part

GHAZIABAD: Four people allegedly broke into the house of a 42-year-old man and mutilated his private part as he lay asleep, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, they said. The victim, Sanjay Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut. His son, Prince Yadav, has lodged a complaint in the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said. According to the complaint, the assailants entered the house while Yadav was asleep. “They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury,” the officer said. Police said no CCTV cameras were mounted around the house, which may have helped identify the assailants. The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Six held for vehicle theft in Noida

NOIDA: Six members of an auto theft gang have been arrested in Gautam Buddha Nagar, police said on Monday. Seven stolen cars, car parts, electronic devices used in theft, and illegal weapons were recovered, an officer stated. According to police, the arrests followed a late-night vehicle check near Sector 76 Metro Station on Sunday. When signalled to stop, the suspects opened fire on police. In retaliatory firing, one, Sonu (27), sustained a leg injury. Two others, Pawan Kumar (31) and Raghuvansh (27), attempted to flee but were caught. Based on their disclosure, Gurmeet Singh (55), Amit (35), and Satish (40) were also arrested, police said.