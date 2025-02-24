City Briefs

IGI AIRPORT: Customs intercepts exotic wildlife

NEW DELHI: The Customs department on Sunday seized a large number of exotic wildlife from three passengers who arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport from Bangkok, officials here said. The wildlife species seized included five corn snakes, eight milk snakes, nine ball pythons, four bearded dragons, four crested gecko lizards, 11 Cameroon dwarf gecko lizards and one gecko lizard. Another 14 millipedes and 11 spiders were also seized. On the basis of specific intelligence, Customs department officers at IGI Airport intercepted three male Indian passengers travelling from Bangkok to Delhi at 1:35 am on Sunday and recovered the exotic wildlife from their checked-in baggage, it said. “The recovered wildlife, along with the passengers, were handed over to the authorities for further investigation. Customs remains vigilant to curb wildlife trafficking and protect biodiversity,” the Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

Motorcycle falls off Delhi flyover, one dead, another critically hurt

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man died, and his 30-year-old relative was seriously injured after their motorcycle plunged off the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi’s Shahdara on Sunday. A PCR call was received at 3:02 pm, and locals admitted them to Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan, where the younger man was declared dead. Police found their damaged motorcycle at the scene and confirmed both were under the influence of alcohol. The victims, identified as maternal uncle and nephew, were travelling from Bhagirathi Vihar to Sarita Vihar. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Delhi Police arrests associate of Neeraj Bawana gang

NEW DELHI: A suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested from the Hari Nagar area, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday. Deepak Sharma (28) had been declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case, he added. The police received information that Sharma was hiding in Hari Nagar where he was expected to meet an associate. Acting on the tip-off, they launched an operation and nabbed the accused on February 20, the official said. Sharma has a history of criminal activities and is a close associate of key Bawana gang member Rakesh alias Sunny, he said. The arrested accused is facing seven cases related to snatching and Arms Act violations, registered across several police stations in Dwarka, he added.