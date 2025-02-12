City Briefs

Delhi Airport Plans Varied UDF Based on Class and Peak Hours

NEW DELHI: Delhi airport operator DIAL has proposed revised user fees for economy and business class passengers, along with different charges for peak and off-peak hours, in its 2024-2029 tariff plan. The proposed User Development Fee ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 1,620, with peak-hour domestic passengers paying up to Rs 610. The proposal will be reviewed by AERA as part of the regulatory process.

Seelampur: Teen Stabbed to death, 2 Minors apprehended

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, police said. The attack took place on Sunday night, reportedly due to bullying and extortion. CCTV footage helped identify the accused, who lived in the same locality. A knife used in the crime was recovered, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend another suspect involved in the incident.

Delhi: Property Dispute Turns Fatal as Brother Shoots Man

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man, Dharminder Dalal, was shot dead, allegedly by his brother, over a property dispute in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said. The conflict stemmed from a disagreement over rental income. The incident occurred behind the victim’s house on Monday. A case has been registered, and police are conducting searches to arrest the accused.