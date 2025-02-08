City Briefs

Two apprehended for opening fire near eatery in Delhi: Cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly opening firing near an eating joint in the Jyoti Nagar area of Northeast district, an official said on Friday. “An altercation took place around 9 pm on Thursday involving 3-4 men during which one of them fired in the air. In the ensuing scuffle, a person identified as Mehar Khokhar (26) sustained head injury after being hit with a stone,” a police officer said. Khokhar was taken to the GTB Hospital from where he was discharged after treatment, the officer said, adding that police have recovered an empty cartridge from the scene.

Delhi: Cricket betting racket foiled

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a cricket betting racket operating from Krishna Nagar area and arrested one person, an official said on Friday. The accused identified as Lovekesh Thakral is the mastermind behind the betting racket, the police said in a statement. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a rented accommodation in Krishna Nagar on Thursday. Thakral was found orchestrating bets on the One-Day International (ODI) match between England and India, read the statement. “He was found using technology to maintain betting records. We recovered four mobile phones, a laptop and a WiFi modem from there. An FIR was registered against him,” the statement further read. The preliminary interrogation revealed that Thakral managed an extensive betting network across trans-Delhi, handling wagers worth lakh on match outcomes, session performances and wicket counts. Further investigation is underway, it added.

Free entry at Delhi world book fair

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi World Book Fair began on Saturday, February 1, with the theme ‘Republic@75,’ marking India’s transition to a democratic republic with the 1950 adoption of its Constitution. The event highlights India’s republican framework under the motto “Hum Bharat ke log,” symbolising collective aspirations. Organised by the National Book Trust of India under the Ministry of Education, the fair offers free entry for all visitors. It showcases a wide range of books, discussions, and cultural events celebrating literature.