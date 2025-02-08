City Briefs

Delhi Assembly polls: 1,100 cases of MCC violation registered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered 1,100 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and arrested or detained over 35,000 people in connection with these cases, an official said on Friday. The cases were filed between January 7, when the MCC came into force, and February 6. A total of 35,516 people have been arrested or detained under various provisions of preventive action and other acts, according to a statement. Police have confiscated 477 illegal firearms and 538 cartridges, with 499 people arrested under the Arms Act, the statement said. The police have also seized 1,15,103 liters of liquor and arrested 1,426 people, 206.712 kg of drugs worth over Rs 77.9 crore, along with more than 1,200 banned injections, and arrested 179 people so far. Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 11.70 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added. Polling for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, with the votes set to be counted on Saturday.

‘Sensing Cong rout in Delhi polls, Rahul doing cover firing’

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday rejected Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of irregularities in the state voter list, saying the claim stems from his party’s imminent defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, maintained the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha needs to introspect otherwise there will be no revival of the Congress. “Rahul Gandhi is doing cover firing after sensing huge defeat for the Congress in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections,” he told reporters soon after three opposition parties alleged irregularities in the voter list of Maharashtra. Results of the Assembly polls in Delhi, where voting took place on February 5, will be declared on February 8 (Saturday).

MCD primary school in Nangloi village-II wins ‘Green Schools Award’

New Delhi: A primary school under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Nangloi village-II has be honoured with the ‘Green Schools Award’ for its outstanding efforts toward environmental protection. The award was presented under the ‘Green School Program’ (GSP) 2024-25, organised at the national level by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the corporation said in a statement. Teachers and students of Class 5 represented the school at the award ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre here, the statement said. Among several schools from across Delhi, MCD Boys School Nangloi Village-II was recognised for its exemplary work in environmental conservation, it added.