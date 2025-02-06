City Briefs

maximum temp settles at 23.6 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.6 degree Celsius, 0.3 notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius while the humidity level at 5.30 pm was 36 per cent. The city experienced strong winds, the department said. The department predicted a clear sky and strong winds for Friday. Smog and mist are likely in the morning. Meanwhile, the 24-hour average AQI level, which is updated at 4 pm everyday, did not provide data for Thursday. The website shared the AQI for Wednesday, which was in the “poor” category, with a reading of 284. The Sameer app, which usually shows the AQI for all 40 stations, is not providing data for all stations; it is only showing data for five monitoring stations, including Aya Nagar, CRRI Matura Road, Lodhi Road, North Campus, and Pusa. According to officials, this is due to a technical glitch.

DMRC begins sale of Surajkund Mela tickets on its app, at metro stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun the sale of Surajkund Mela tickets through its mobile application and at metro stations, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held in Faridabad from February 7 to 23. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, at all metro stations and at designated ticket counters at the mela venue, the statement said. In line with the MoU signed between DMRC and Haryana Tourism Corporation on December 13, 2024, this initiative will streamline the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors. The price of the ticket will be Rs 120 on weekdays and Rs 180 on weekends, it added. Offline tickets will be available at all metro stations from Friday to February 23, between 9 am and 6 pm, and at the mela venue, it said. DMRC is also managing 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Additionally, one dedicated parking area has been reserved exclusively for buses to enhance accessibility for group travelers, the statement said.

court to hear Cong leader’s defamation case against Atishi on Feb 19

New Delhi: A Delhi court would on February 19 hear a criminal complaint case filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP’s Sanjay Singh. Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who was supposed to hear it on Thursday, deferred the hearing on the request of the lawyer for the AAP leaders. The counsel sought time to argue on the point of cognisance on the complaint. The court on January 16 issued notice to Atishi and Singh on the complaint, which alleged the AAP leaders “deliberately” caused harm to Dikshit’s goodwill. The issue reportedly stems from a press conference of Atishi and Sanjay Singh where they allegedly said Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but his party also colluded with the BJP to defeat AAP. Dikshit contested the Delhi Assembly polls against former CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Court raises doubt on jurisdiction in AAP Satyendra Jain’s defamation case against BJP leader

New Delhi: A special court for lawmakers on Thursday raised doubts over its jurisdiction in a defamation case filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP’s Karnail Singh saying the latter was neither a sitting or former MP or MLA. Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal sought the clarification on whether the case could be tried before him as his was a special court “to try lawmakers”. “Clarification is sought by this court if the present case can be tried before this court since only the complainant is a sitting member of legislative assembly and the proposed accused is neither a sitting or an ex-MP or MLA,” said the court. The judge posted the hearing on February 19, after the complainant’s counsel sought time to place on record case law on the query. Jain field the criminal defamation case against Singh for allegedly damaging his reputation during a television interview on January 19. According to the complaint, Singh made a defamatory statement as part of an interview aired on a television channel, where he reportedly claimed that ED recovered 37 kilogram gold from Jain’s home and the AAP leader had 1,100 acre of land in his name while alleging the wealth was amassed from corruption and money laundering.