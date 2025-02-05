City Briefs

52-yr-old engineer held for forgery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a 52-year-old engineer in connection with a case of forgery and cheating involving 2.19 crore. The police were informed about the incident after the Intex Technologies India Ltd. Company registered a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. The accused has been identified as Cartigueyane Gopal (52) son of Gopal resident of Rajasthan & Silver Oak Bungalows, Cherlapally, Hyderabad.

AHTU rescues three missing minors

New Delhi: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has recovered three missing minors, including two girls and one boy, from different locations. The police were informed about the minors through the missing persons complaint registered at different police stations in Delhi.

Juvenile apprehended for murder

New Delhi: A man, believed to be in his forties, was found dead in a pool of blood near Trilok Puri in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, early Monday morning, leading to the apprehension of a juvenile. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kalyanpuri Police Station. According to the police reports, the police were alerted at around 12:45AM and rushed to the scene, where they discovered the victim lying motionless, face down.