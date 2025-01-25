City Briefs

Agent held for arranging fake visas

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging fake Azerbaijan visas on the passports of two passengers. The police were informed about the incident after two passengers were apprehended during the immigration check. The accused has been identified as Saheb Ali (29) son of Nijamuddin resident of Ahsan Nagar, Indira Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the incident unfolded on the night of January 19-20 when two passengers, Rohit Kumar (31) and Rajnish (25), arrived at IGI Airport. During immigration clearance, their electronic Azerbaijan visas were found to be counterfeit. Following this, a case under an FIR was registered, and both passengers were arrested. Upon interrogation, they revealed that Saheb Ali had promised them jobs in Azerbaijan in exchange for 7 lakh rupees. A dedicated team, led by Inspector Sushil Goyal, successfully tracked and arrested Ali in Saket, Delhi.

5 criminals held after encounter

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police’s Crime Branch has arrested five members of a robbery syndicate after a late-night shootout on Thursday near Golf Course Extension Road. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police about the criminals. The accused were identified as Hoshiyar Khan (22) resident of Nangla Mew village, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Biladin alias Billa (22) resident of Nangla Mew village, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Shahrukh (23) resident of Ghaseda village, Nuh, Mohammad Naseem (23) resident of Khori Shah Chokha village, Nuh, and Saleem alias Sammi (22) resident of Khori Shah Chokha village, Nuh. According to the police, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Supreme Court appoints SIT to probe NOIDA functioning

New Delhi: Dissatisfied with a UP government-appointed panel probing the issue of illegal compensation to land owners paid by NOIDA officials, the Supreme Court has appointed an SIT to look into it. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh ruled while hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of the legal advisor and one of the law officers of NOIDA who were accused of corruption. It said the allegations related to the release of huge amounts of compensation in favour of some landowners, who were allegedly not entitled to seek such a higher compensation for their acquired land.