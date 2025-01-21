City Briefs

Two unidentified bodies found in separate places in Noida

NOIDA: Two unidentified bodies were found in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. One, a man aged 30-35, was discovered in the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Barrage, with police suspecting foul play and that the man may have been murdered elsewhere before being dumped in the river. The second body was found near Sector 16 metro station. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing. Police are working to establish the identities of the deceased and determine the circumstances of their deaths.

NDMC employee apprehended for stealing electric wires

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an NDMC employee for allegedly stealing electric wires and transporting them on a bicycle to avoid suspicion, an official said on Monday. The accused was identified as Sudhir, an employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), police said. On January 18, a security guard at an under-construction site alerted police to suspicious activity. Police found Sudhir loading stolen electric wires onto a bicycle. The site engineer confirmed the wires belonged to the site. Sudhir was arrested, and during interrogation, he revealed he used the bicycle to avoid suspicion. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Dwarka: Teenager fatally stabbed

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death here on Monday, police said. According to police, they received a PCR call regarding an injured boy lying near the service lane on Dwarka-Dabri road in Delhi’s Dwarka. They rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as Vivek, a resident of Dabri, police said. Vivek had suffered multiple stab injuries, a police officer said. A case was registered under the unknown accused. Further investigation is underway, he added.