City Briefs

6th water ATM inaugurated in noida

Noida: Aiming to provide clean drinking water facility to the citizens of Noida, Noida Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lokesh M, inaugurated the 6th water ATM in Noida. Officials said that this initiative has been taken up in collaboration with a bank as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. “Each of these water ATMs can filter up to 1,200 litres of water per hour. They are free of charge and will be operational from 7 am to noon and from 5 pm to 8 pm every day. We aim to ensure that both locals and commuters have access to clean drinking water,” said Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. The newly constructed Water ATM was inaugurated in Sector-45 of the villages Sadarpur and Chhalera. The Authority has already started Water ATMs in sector 37, 35, 12, 22 of Noida. The capacity of this Water ATM is 1200 litres per hour — which has Ultraviolet System (UV). Provision of Ozonator, Sand filtration, Carbon filtration, 5-10 microns filtration and Pebbles filtration has been made to enhance the quality of water. Additionally, Reverse Osmosis R.O. has been arranged in this water ATM to remove hardness, fluoride, chlorides and other impurities, said a senior Noida authority officer.

Two arrested after man brandishes gun during scuffle in east Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men after one of them brandished a gun during a scuffle in east Delhi, officials said on Friday. Police said that they have arrested Bilal and Talib, former employees of a night club. According to a police officer the altercation allegedly escalated when one of the accused brandished a firearm creating panic among onlookers. The incident took place near Nirman Vihar Metro station area on Thursday, they said. A PCR call was received a PCR call at Preet Vihar police station at 5 am on Thursday regarding the incident, police said. Upon reaching the spot officers collected CCTV footage from nearby shops, the police said. One of the victims, Bharat Sharma alleged that him along with his friends Pankaj Sharma and Jasmeet Singh, all event organisers at a night club were attacked by Bilal and Talib, they said. The complainant claimed that the duo, formers employees at the night club, were jealous and confronted them by using abusive language, the police officer said. He said that when Bharat and his friends objected the accused allegedly manhandled them, threatened them, and physically assaulted them. During the altercation, Talib brandished a gun. Based on the complaint and evidence from the CCTV footage a case was registered leading to the arrest of Bilal and Talib, he said.