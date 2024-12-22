City Briefs

Missing woman found dead in hotel

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman, who had been reported missing from her residence a few days ago, was found dead in a hotel in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the woman went missing on December 14 and her family members filed a missing person report on December 16 at Raj Park Police Station. “Her body was found in a hotel on December 17. Following the recovery of her body, authorities conducted a postmortem examination,” a senior police officer from the outer district of Delhi said. However, according to police sources, the 23-year-old boyfriend of the woman, Surender, was also found dead on railway tracks in Gurgaon on December 18. While the immediate cause of the woman’s death remains unclear, the viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed analysis, the officer said. The police suspects that the woman may have committed suicide, but no suicide note has been found, he said. “Further action will be taken based on new findings and evidence,” the officer added.

Ggm cyber cops nab man running illegal SIM card racket from TN

Gurugram: Gurugram Cyber Police has arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for running an illegal SIM card racket, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Mohammad Jamil bin Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of Kuala Lumpur, used to buy SIM cards from India and sell them in Malaysia, which cyber fraudsters used to cheat people in this country while sitting abroad, police said. Police have recovered a Malaysian passport, an international driving licence, one health card, one debit card, one mobile phone, and Indian and foreign currency notes from the possession of Iqbal, who was arrested from Trichy in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Iqbal, who arrived in India on Thursday, took more than 150 SIM cards to Malaysia on two occasions, police said. Two persons who arranged SIM cards for the accused were caught in August along with two others for their alleged involvement in duping a Gurugram resident of Rs 2.81 crore in the name of investment in stock markets. During interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of Iqbal, which prompted the cyber police to issue a look out circular in his name.