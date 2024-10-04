City Briefs

Delhi govt introduces special modules on new criminal laws

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday launched a special module on the three new criminal laws for students of senior secondary classes to enhance their legal awareness. According to a circular, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Delhi has developed new modules on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam for classes 11 and 12. “The primary objective of this initiative is to cultivate a sense of responsibility among students and educators regarding the issues of emotional and physical violence, ensuring they are equipped to address these matters effectively,” the circular stated.

Delhi seeing hotter days after withdrawal of monsoon

New Delhi: Delhiites experienced clear skies and a sunny day on Friday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal, the weather department said. Delhi is witnessing hotter days after the southwest monsoon officially came to an end on Wednesday. The city was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius, higher than last year’s hottest October day — 36.7 degrees (on Oct 10).

Roshanara Road in north Delhi to remain closed for 45 days

New Delhi: Roshanara Road in north Delhi will remain closed for traffic and pedestrian movement for over a month due to twin tunnel construction by the DMRC, an advisory said on Friday. According to the advisory issued by the traffic police, the road will remain closed from Friday midnight to November 18.

‘Delhi villagers to start indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar’

NEW DELHI: Palam 360 chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki on Friday announced that the villagers will begin an indefinite sit-in protest on October 6 at Jantar Mantar against the sorry state of basic facilities across the city’s villages where people are forced to live in deplorable conditions. Addressing a press conference here, the rural representative said that the city’s villages were facing the worst civic crisis with waterlogged streets, broken roads, bad sewerage system, lack of proper garbage disposal, overflowing drains and several other sanitation issues. The Palam 360 Pradhan said there are long pending issues of the city’s villages that remain unaddressed, forcing the people of villages to lead a compromised life.