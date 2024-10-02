City Briefs

L-G releases app to improve service delivery for senior citizens

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday released the ‘Kutumb’ application for better service delivery to registered senior citizens of the national capital, officials said. Delhi Police has registered over 65,000 senior citizens who will benefit from the application that was released on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, they said. “The application is for use by all districts of Delhi Police for better service delivery to the registered senior citizens of the national Capital. It is hoped that this application will cater to the specific needs of senior citizens making their lives safer, more connected and manageable in the digital age,” a statement said. Safety, security, and well-being of senior citizens are one of the primary responsibilities of Delhi Police, it said. “Senior citizen cells have been established in all district DCP’s office and in Special Unit for Protection of Women and Children (SPUWAC) at the police headquarters level. From time-to-time, meetings of senior citizens are conducted at various levels,” read the statement. The ‘Kutumb’ App is an effort to ensure timely visits to all senior citizens to tackle issues faced by the senior citizens. A pilot programme was conducted in Shahdara and Southwest districts, it said.

Two arrested for robbing Delhi businessman of 4 kg gold

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the case of a businessman being robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area soon after he alighted from an autorickshaw, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as, Tarun Bag (36) and Santu Manna (36), who were working as labourers with the goldsmith. Police said that on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, a PCR call was received regarding the snatching of three bags of gold ornaments weighing around 4.420 kilograms at Gulabi Bagh police station. “After the call, staff was immediately sent to the spot and the complainant Kashinath Dollai told police that he was going to Himachal Pradesh with his employee Arup Mehta to sell gold,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said. Dollai told the police that he and Mehta reached Subzi Mandi Railway station, and three scooters that were chasing them, snatched the bags and fled. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, police said.

Phone of official working in MOD-linked training institute snatched outside south Delhi restaurant

New Delhi: A woman employee of a training institute that comes under the Ministry of Defence has become the latest victim of snatchers after two bikers took away her mobile phone from outside a south Delhi restaurant, police said. The incident took place around 9.40 pm on Thursday when the victim had gone out for dinner with her friends at Lodhi Colony area. According to a police officer, the victim is a deputy director at a training institute that comes under the Ministry of Defence. She told police that she came out of the restaurant after dinner when two men with their faces covered came from behind, snatched her Apple iPhone and sped away on a motorcycle, the officer said. She was also hurt in the incident, police said. A case of snatching has been registered, they said.