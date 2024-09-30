City Briefs

Gang member who attacked police patrolling team in 2013 held in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a member of a Mewat-based gang who along with his associates assaulted a police patrolling party 11 years ago in Kotla Mubarakpur, officials on Sunday said. The accused has been identified as Sonu (36), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, they said. “In the years 2012 and 2013, various gangs of Mewati region had created an atmosphere of sensation in the south and southeast districts of Delhi by committing a spate of crimes during the night hours. Several teams of police were constituted to track the movements of these gangs,” a senior police officer said. The officer said that on April 29, 2013, the patrolling police team had found some suspicious movements. The team tried to check them but the gang members hit the police vehicle. The accused dragged the police officer’s vehicle to some distance and fled. The police team sustained injuries during the incident and had gone under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. On Saturday, the team received information about Sonu. A team was formed and he was nabbed from Bisru Road in Punhana, said the officer.

Man arrested in Delhi for selling counterfeit automobile products

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly selling counterfeit products of an automobile company since 2018, officials said on Sunday. The accused, Sachin Singh (34), was apprehended from the Karol Bagh area, they said. “He was running a business selling duplicate automobile products with fake spare parts and barcode printers used to print fake barcodes since 2018. A case was registered against him under the Copyright Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said. The officer said that a complaint from an authorised representative of an automobile company was received in the crime branch and a team was formed to nab the accused. “A raid was conducted and Singh was nabbed. A large quantity of duplicate products were recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

Several AAP leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi

New Delhi: Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi president Devender Yadav, an official statement said. Yadav offered them Congress scarfs to welcome them into the party at the DPCC office. Yadav alleged that if the law and order situation has hit rock bottom in the national capital, both the BJP and AAP governments were equally responsible for that, the statement added. After coming out of jail, Kejriwal finds faults with everyone, including the ministers of his own government, forgetting the fact that he did not leave the chief minister’s chair for more than five months when he was in jail, Yadav said, adding it paralysed governance in Delhi when the national Capital suffered the ravages of waterlogging.

Air quality in satisfactory category

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season’s average. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with no rain for the day. The humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 85 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.