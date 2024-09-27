City Briefs

Delhi CM Atishi administers oath to DERC pro tem members

New Delhi: In a pivotal move to enhance the oversight of the Capital’s energy sector, Chief Minister Atishi has officially administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ram Naresh Singh and Surendra Babbar as pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). This appointment follows a rigorous selection process by a panel appointed by the Supreme Court. The ceremony marks an important step in the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to improve its power infrastructure, a sector that has seen significant focus over the past decade under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In her address, Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the crucial role of these appointments in the broader goal of providing uninterrupted electricity to Delhi residents. “We are committed to providing 24x7 electricity to the people of Delhi by making our power infrastructure stronger,” CM Atishi stated. She added, “The appointment of Protem members is an important step in this direction. With their experiences, we will improve the power infrastructure of Delhi.” Ram Naresh Singh brings a wealth of experience as an electrical engineer and former Chairman of the Damodar Valley Corporation. Surendra Babbar, currently serving as Executive Director (Finance) at Delhi Transco Limited, adds valuable financial expertise to the commission.

BSES, Tata launch scheme for same-day temporary power connections

New Delhi: The BSES and Tata Power-DDL have launched a ‘Tatkal’ scheme for providing same-day temporary electricity connections ahead of the festival season to enhance the festivities and reduce pollution, it said on Thursday. The people can apply for new connections via the BSES website, mobile application, WhatsApp or at customer care/Digi Seva centres, it said. “The BSES has launched ‘Tatkal’, offering same-day temporary electricity connections for events such as Durga Puja, Diwali melas, Ramlilas and weddings. Consumers can now obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours after completing the required formalities. This initiative not only enhances the festive spirit but also contributes to efforts to reduce air pollution,” the statement said. With the city’s pollution levels traditionally spiking during the winter and festival months, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — was notified on September 18, it said. Aligning with this effort, the BSES’ ‘Tatkal’ connections provide a sustainable alternative to diesel generators, significantly reducing noise and air pollution.