City Briefs

Sharpshooter involved in firing incident at hosp among 2 held in UP

New Delhi: Two sharpshooters of the Hashim Baba gang, including an 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the firing incident at Delhi’s GTB Hospital that left a patient dead, were held from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar following an encounter early Thursday, officials said. The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police forces launched a joint operation to catch the duo — Anas Khan, and Asad Ameem, 21, who suffered bullet injuries on their legs in the exchange of fire, they said. Anas was allegedly involved in two murder cases including the killing of the patient at GTB hospital in a case of mistaken identity in July, police said. Hashim Baba, a northeast Delhi-based gangster, who is lodged in a jail in the national Capital has also cropped up in the recent killing of a gym owner in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. According to the Delhi Police officials, information was received that Khan and Ameem were seen in the national capital and neighbouring Ghaziabad. A team comprising personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police was formed to catch the duo.

CVC ordered probe into DJB ‘corruption’, claims BJP leader

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint of alleged corruption in the Delhi Jal Board, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assemby Vijender Gupta said on Thursday. He also claimed that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had instructed the chief vigilance officer of Delhi to conduct an “in-depth investigation” into the matter. Gupta earlier this month wrote to the CVC, seeking a probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board under the AAP government. Gupta had claimed in his letter that no account of Rs 28,400 crore allocated to the board since 2015, when AAP came to power, was available as the agency did not maintain balance sheets. It was also alleged that the balance sheets were not maintained to prevent a CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) audit of the board’s expenses. AAP said in a statement that its government in Delhi was “staunchly honest” and dedicated to providing the best health care and education system in the country. “The BJP can launch as many frivolous investigations against AAP but will always get a unanimous answer from the people — that the AAP government is staunchly honest,” it claimed.

ACB arrests two more in fraud GST refunds case

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested two more accused in the alleged scam of fraudulent GST refunds in the Trade and Taxes department of the Delhi government, officials on Thursday said. The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar, an accountant, and Vishal Kumar, a chartered accountant, they said. “The arrested accused persons are recipients of major amounts from fake GST refunds and remained closely associated in seeking fake GST refunds,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma.