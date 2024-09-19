City Briefs

Capital records nearly 250 cases of dengue in a week, says MCD

New Delhi: Nearly 250 cases of dengue were recorded in the national Capital in a week, amid a rise in the number of vector-borne diseases, according to the official data. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday released official data revealing that over 900 dengue cases were registered in the city till September 14 with a positivity rate of 18 per cent. Till September 9, there were 650 dengue cases reported in the city, civic body officials had said. The agency claimed that the cases registered and the positivity rate of the virus this year is less as compared to last year. “A total of 917 cases of dengue have been registered from 1 January to 14 September this year, whereas 2,264 cases were registered during the same period last year. This year, the positivity rate of dengue test during the same period is recorded at 18 per cent, whereas last year, the positivity rate was 56 per cent,” the statement read.

private hospitals must focus beyond profits, says L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday called upon private hospitals to prioritise quality healthcare over profits, stressing the need for continuous improvement in medical services, technology, and innovation. He was speaking at the third convocation ceremony of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital, held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre. Addressing the graduating doctors, the L-G emphasised the importance of regularly upgrading their knowledge and skills to stay at the forefront of healthcare.

Solanki: Delhi villagers movement will continue until problems fully resolved

NEW DELHI: Palam 360 Khap chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki, leader of the ongoing movement for Delhi rural issues, on Wednesday said that the people of city’s villages are frustrated with the lack of basic amenities and overall neglect they have been subjected to for several years. “The movement to adress the problems of Delhi rural belt will continue until all our issues are fully resolved,” Solanki told reporters here. He said that Delhi’s rural areas have been facing numerous problems including broken roads, water logged streets, filthy drains, overflowing sewers and improper garbage disposal for years, and now the villagers have decided to fight for their rights. He emphasised that Delhi’s rural areas are neither urban nor rural, but have become akin to slum areas. He has appreciated Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena who has accepted two of their demands, that include reopening the mutation process and lifting restrictions on electricity meter installation. He further said that villagers appreciate the L-G’s decision and expect resolution of other issues soon. He also requested former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to notify the exemption of house tax for Delhi’s rural areas, as promised by them earlier.