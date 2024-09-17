City Briefs

Kejriwal wishes PM on his birthday

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday. “Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life,” Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Kejriwal to vacate official bungalow in coming weeks: AAP functionary

New Delhi: Outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who submitted his resignation letter to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, will vacate his official bungalow in north Delhi’s Civil Lines within a couple of weeks, a party functionary said. He said after leaving his official residence, Kejriwal and his family will stay in Delhi. A search for suitable accommodation for them is underway, the party functionary said. According to rules, Kejriwal has to vacate the official bungalow within a month of his resignation. While announcing his decision on Sunday to resign as the chief minister of Delhi, Kejriwal accused the BJP of “mudslinging and slandering” him day and night, and asked people to decide whether he was honest or not. The alleged liquor scam and ‘Sheesh Mahal’ scams became rallying points in the last couple of years for the BJP to try to dent his image through relentless protests, sit-ins and press conferences. The BJP has been alleging the official bungalow, whom they called ‘Sheesh Mahal’, was renovated by Kejriwal using crores from the exchequer’s fund and against government rules. Kejriwal used to live in Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad before becoming the chief minister of Delhi for the first time in December 2013. He stayed at a house in Tilak Lane in central Delhi as the chief minister. He moved to the 6, Flagstaff Road residence in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came back to power with a massive majority in February 2015 Assembly polls.

Traffic to remain affected on Nangloi Flyover due to repair work: Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that traffic will remain affected on Nangloi Flyover due to repair work. The opposite carriageway from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi will remain operational for traffic movement, an advisory said. From Wednesday, half carriageway from Peeragarhi to Tikri Border of Nangloi Flyover will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of the flyover. Commuters coming from Peeragarhi and going towards Tikri Border are advised to take Outer Ring Road District Center Janakpuri-Najafgarh to reach Bhadurgarh or Tikri Border, it said. Commuters coming from Peeragarhi may take Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Bakkarwala Road up to Mundka Industrial Area and Rohtak Road, the advisory said.