City Briefs

Ambedkar’s statue removed from DUSU’s entrance, ABVP writes to V-C

New Delhi: A day after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was installed at the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office in North Campus, local authorities removed it from the entrance, a student body alleged on Tuesday. Outgoing DUSU president Tushar Dedha unveiled the statue of Ambedkar on Monday, the last day of the ABVP-led student union’s tenure. Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the project, was present at the event, the students’ body had said. The ABVP-led DUSU has submitted a memorandum to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding the reinstallation of the statue of Ambedkar and the construction of a Constitution Park on campus. In a statement, the student union claimed that the removal of Ambedkar’s statue outside the DUSU office hurt the sentiments of the student community. A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and DUSU submitted the memorandum, demanding the installation of Ambedkar’s statue at the Law Centre in the Faculty of Law, as well as the construction of a Constitution park.

Two held for firing at bakery shops in Delhi’s Ranhola

New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly opening fire at two bakery shops in outer Delhi’s Rahola area, officials said on Tuesday. Following the incident, a purported social media post claiming the firings were carried out on behest of gangster Yogesh Tunda of the notorious Gogi gang went viral. According to a statement from Delhi Police, the shootings took place on September 14. The Special Cell was assigned to investigate the case and based on CCTV footage, Rahul (25) of Haryana and Mandeep (28) of Amritsar, Punjab, were arrested. “Firing was claimed by gangster Yogesh Tunda of Gogi gang for extortion of Rs 5 crore. A motorcycle used in the incident was also seized which was later found to be stolen. Raids are currently being conducted at many locations the accused,” the statement said, adding that Mandeep sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the arrest.

International appreciation to IP University Vice Chancellor

New Delhi: The Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma has been given the Certificate of Appreciation by the General Assembly of the FDI World Dental Federation convened at Istambul, Turkiye. The Certificate of Appreciation was conferred to him in recognition of his outstanding and significant contributions to the FDI World Dental Federation as member of the FDI Science Committee. A global name in the field of dental science, Dr. Verma is also Professor Emeritus, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi. He is the President of International Association of Dental Research (India) & Vice Chairman of World Dental Federation, Geneva, Switzerland and also Vice Chairman of Science Committee representing India. He is also recipient of prestigious Dr B. C. Roy Award in the field of dentistry apart from several others national & international awards.