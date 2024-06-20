City Briefs

Mayor Oberoi inspects progress at sultanpuri flyover

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the developmental progress at the Sultanpuri Flyover and directed the officials towards a speedy completion.

MCD Extends Property Tax Payment Deadline, Offers 10% Rebate

NEW DELHI: The MCD appealed to all property owners/occupiers of vacant lands and buildings to pay their due tax before 30th June and receive a rebate of 10 per cent. The property tax offices will remain open on all Saturdays till June 30 for the convenience of taxpayers. The property taxpayers are advised to log onto ‘www.mcdonline.nic.in’ to make payments through any online payment method such as UPI, wallets, demand drafts, or pay orders. The electronic payment method would ensure timely payments.