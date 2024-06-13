City Briefs

MCD carries out demolition drive in Okhla’s Batla House area

New Delhi: For a second day on the trot, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in Batla House in southeastern part of the city, officials said. According to a statement by the MCD, the drive was carried out against unauthorised construction in the area. Action was taken against at least four properties on Muradi Road of the area, according to the statement. Police stay deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Maliwal assault case: CM aide Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC for bail

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking regular bail in the case of alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The bail plea is likely to be listed for hearing before a vacation bench of the high court on June 14. Kumar, who was sent to 14 days judicial custody on May 31, has been accused of assaulting Maliwal on May 13 at the chief minister’s official residence. A trial court in Tis Hazari had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing “grave and serious” charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses. In his plea before the high court, Kumar said the trial court failed to consider the fact that his further custody was not required as all evidence has been collected by the investigating officer and statements of witnesses have also been recorded. Kumar was arrested on May 18.

Mayor holds meeting to resolve issues faced by people of Karol Bagh Zone

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addressed a meeting with councillors and officials to discuss and resolve the issues faced by the people of the Karol Bagh Zone. In the meeting, the Mayor was appraised of the developmental works in the areas and the problems faced by the citizens. The issues reviewed in the meeting were problems relating to stray animals in the wards, parking, sanitation, encroachment, silt from drains, broken drains, schools, community centres, FCTS, roads and the condition of the parks in the areas. Shelly Oberoi said, “The objective of this meeting is to understand the local issues of the wards, discuss the major problems and resolve them. Such review meetings are and will continue to be held regularly for the development of the area.”