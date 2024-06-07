City Briefs

IGIA: Gold worth Rs 5.45 cr seized

NEW DELHI: Two Chinese nationals were among four passengers who were arrested for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 5.45 crore at the international airport here, the customs department said on

Thursday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Hong Kong on Tuesday. The detailed examination of their baggage and personal search resulted in recovery of 8.2 kg gold, having tariff value of Rs 5.45 crore, it said. “All four passengers (three women and a man) were from the same family and were involved in smuggling the foreign-origin gold,” the statement issued by the customs department said. The accused have been arrested and the gold was seized, it added.

HASHIM BABA GANG MEMBER NABBED

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Ayaan, a sharpshooter linked to the Hashim Baba gang, after a shootout near Ghazipur Market.

Ayaan, residing in Maujpur, Delhi, was involved in multiple criminal activities, including murder and

attempted murder. Surveillance led to information about Ayaan’s visit to Gazipur Mandi on June 3-4.

The Special Cell laid a trap at the Paper Market, where Ayaan, riding a stolen Scooty, opened fire at the police. He sustained leg injuries and was hospitalized. A .32 bore pistol and a stolen TVS Scooty were recovered. Ayaan is a school dropout with criminal involvement in Mumbai.