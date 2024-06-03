City Briefs

Noida hotel operator arrested over fire that killed customer

Noida: The operator of a hotel, where a customer died after a fire broke out last month, was arrested here on Sunday on charges of death due to negligence, officials said. Police have already arrested Bimlendu Jha (40), the owner of the hotel in Hazipur market near Sector 104 that was operating without the approval of the fire department and the local authority, according to officials. The 27-year-old woman, who worked as a physiotherapist, died of suffocation when the fire broke out at the Moon Light Hotel on May 19. She had checked in with her 26-year-old boyfriend, who was injured in the incident that took place at around 5 pm. “On Sunday, hotel operator Akash Sharma (30), was arrested from near Hazipur market. Initially, the FIR was lodged under IPC section 304A but later during investigation it was converted to IPC 304,” a police spokesperson said. The FIR was lodged at the local Sector 39 police station. According to a police official, the dead woman’s brother had alleged in the FIR that the hotel did not have adequate fire safety measures in place. Earlier, officials investigating the case said the fire had broken out on the fourth floor of the hotel and its staff could not alert the couple, who was on the sixth floor, about it. That day, the couple was the only customer in the hotel, which had opened last month and was still under construction with temporary fire safety measures in place. It was yet to receive an NOC from authorities, according to police.

14 kids rescued in anti-child labour campaign in Noida

Noida: In a significant operation aimed at eradicating child labour, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team of the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police rescued 14 children on Saturday. “The campaign targeted child labourers under the age of 18. During the operation, the AHTU team, in collaboration with the NGO Care For You, NGO Rising Together India, the DPO office and Child Line Noida conducted raids in the areas of Sector-82, Sector-110 and Gejha Sector-93 in Noida,” said an official statement. “They focused on hotels, roadside eateries (dhabas), furniture shops and other establishments where child labour was prevalent,” it added. A total of 14 children were rescued from these locations, according to the statement. The police said that efforts were made to educate both the rescued children and their parents about the importance of not engaging children in labour and the value of education. The parents were encouraged to ensure their children receive a proper education to secure a brighter future, they said. The police and associated organizations also committed to providing free education to the rescued children, aiming to help them become responsible citizens contributing to the nation’s growth, the statement added.