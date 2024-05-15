City Briefs

CUET-UG scheduled for May 15 postponed for Delhi centres

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said Tuesday the The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG scheduled for May 15 stands postponed for centres across Delhi due to “unavoidable reasons”. The examination will now be held in Delhi on May 29 and revised admit cards will be issued for candidates, it said. “It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only,” the NTA said in a statement. It further said that the examination scheduled for May 15 will be held in all other cities across the country, including in Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida, and abroad. Further examinations scheduled for other dates (May 16, 17 and 18) at all centres, including those in Delhi, will be held as scheduled, the NTA added.

‘Poll body has roped in social media influencers for voter awareness’

New Delhi: Keeping up with the times, the Delhi poll body has roped in social media influencers to encourage youth to exercise their franchise on May 25 when the national capital goes to polls. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said the poll body has been conducting activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, better known as SVEEP, to spread voter awareness. In a novel initiative this time, various districts have roped in influencers for the cause. “Some of our districts have roped in social media influencers, youngsters with significant following like rappers, travel guides, food cuisine experts, to encourage electors to cast vote,” he said. From holding activities in schools to teaching children about the value of vote to organising walkathons and ‘Voters’ Mela’, the poll body has launched several initiatives to boost voter turnout. “It is a continuous process that has been going on all through the year. Those activities have resulted in an increase in the number of electors, especially women, youths and even third gender voters, being enrolled,” Krishnamurthy said.

Fire breaks out in residential building in south Delhi, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in south Delhi, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported, they said. According to the officials they received a call at 5.16 am regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area. “After the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” an official of the DFS said. The fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded, they said.

Mercury reaches 40.60C in capital

New Delhi: The national Capital on Tuesday recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city noted a minimum temperature of 23.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the IMD. The relative humidity during the day oscillated between 24 per cent and 55 per cent. The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky on Wednesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 42 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.