City Briefs

5 Azerbaijanis Caught Smuggling Gold worth Rs 2.4 Crore at IGIA

NEW DELHI: Five Azerbaijan nationals have been arrested at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 2.4 crore, customs officials said in a statement on Friday. The accused persons, comprising one female passenger, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on April 30, the statement released by the customs department said. “On personal search of the said passengers, gold items in the form of jewellery, wire, belt buckle and handbag handle etc, totally weighing 3.5 kg,” it read.

JNU Launches First BSL-3 Lab for Infectious Disease Research

NEW DELHI: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), part of the JNU Foundation for Innovation (JNUFI), has launched the first Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This specialised facility is equipped to work with experimental animals to research infectious agents that may cause severe or potentially fatal diseases in humans.