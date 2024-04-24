City Briefs

Cyclist falls off flyover to death after being hit by car in Delhi

New Delhi: A 35-year-old cyclist died when he fell off a flyover after being hit by a speeding car in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area on Wednesday, police said. The victim, Hargobind Singh, worked as a security guard with an export company in Haryana’s Faridabad and was returning home at the time of the accident. He lived with his brother in a rented accommodation in Faridabad, they said. Police said the car driver, Yogendra Narain (56), has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and his vehicle has been impounded. Narian was going towards Faridabad from Sarita Vihar when he lost control of his vehicle and hit Singh’s cycle from behind, a police officer said. Due to the impact of the collision, Singh was flung into the air before falling off the flyover. He died on the spot, the officer said.

2 people killed after DTC bus collides with their motorcycle in Dwarka

New Delhi: Two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a DTC bus in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred on Monday near Ujwa village when Yogesh (25) and Goldi (26) were travelling on a motorcycle to Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said that they got information about the accident and rushed to the spot. “A team was sent to the spot and they found a motorcycle there. Team procured a CCTV footage of a temple which showed a DTC bus which was on the way to Ujwa to Rawata village collided with a motorcycle,” a senior police officer said.

Man standing atop truck dies after his head hits Metro stn beam

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man standing atop of a moving truck died after his head hit a Metro station beam in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding the incident in a fruit market in Azadpur. A team was rushed to the spot and they found that the truck driver took Mohammad Bilal to BJRM Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said. To know the sequence of events, police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby places and found that Bilal was standing on the top of the truck facing the rear side, the officer said. In one of the footage, he was seen standing but moments later when the truck crossed Adarsh Nagar Metro Station, Bilal was lying on the floor of the truck, the officer said. According to the police, Bilal’s head bumped into the beam of the Metro station and he collapsed.