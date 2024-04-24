City Briefs

Four prisoners injured in clash at Tihar jail in Delhi

New Delhi: Four inmates were injured after they clashed with each other inside prison number 3 of Tihar jail here on Wednesday morning, officials stated. The inmates, who belong to two separate gangs, attacked each other with improvised sharp-edged weapons, they said. “It is suspected that the inmates attacked each other to establish supremacy in the prison,” a police officer disclosed. All the injured inmates were admitted to DDU Hospital. They were later discharged and sent back to the jail, the officer said. Officials said a case has been registered in the matter.

Minor fire breaks out at Delhi govt school, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in a government school in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area on Wednesday, with no injuries reported, officials disclosed. At least three fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to douse the blaze within half an hour, they said. According to an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at 10.14 am about the fire at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nilothi village. The fire was in a store room, away from the main building where classes were going on, he said. As precaution, some classes were evacuated, an official said.