City Briefs

Minimum temp in Capital 240C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The humidity level in the city was 52 per cent at 8.30 am, it said. The weather office predicted strong surface winds during the daytime with mainly clear skies and said the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the “moderate” category with a reading of 150 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Four-year-old girl abducted, killed in Ghaziabad, man held

Ghaziabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a four-year-old girl here, police said on Sunday. Vishal (24) kidnapped the girl on Friday evening when she had gone to a nearby shop, DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said. According to police, he abducted the girl with an intention of raping her but when he failed to do so, he slammed the girl on the floor several times and she died on the spot due to deep injuries on her head. Vishal is a drug addict and also the victim’s neighbour, they said. After killing the girl, he wrapped her body in a dirty quilt and dumped it in a ramshackle house. He then went to a nearby tube well and took a bath. Thereafter, he hid the blood stained clothes in his house, police said.