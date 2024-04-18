City Briefs

New scams in depts: Delhi BJP chief gives ultimatum to AAP to respond

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday provided AAP with an ultimatum to respond to two posed questions regarding the ‘new scams’ in the education and health departments. The Delhi BJP president, questioned AAP on their provision of the contract to establish School of Excellence, to Boston Consulting Group, owned by Seema Bansal, who was affiliated with AAP in Punjab in 2021. Sachdeva inquired why the company with the higher bid was awarded the contract and asked, “What is the relationship between Seema Bansal and Aam Aadmi party?” Virendra Sachdeva voiced his suspicions about the alleged corruption in the health model. He claimed, “the case of counterfeit drugs in Kejriwal government hospitals is well known”, and questioned the relationship between AAP and the company owned by Mudit Gupta and Shubham Gupta, Tirupati Mediline Pvt. Ltd., that failed certification. In the Press conference conducted by media chief Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Sachdeva claimed that there is a long-lasting relationship between AAP and scams through companies. He said that the unveiling of the ‘scams’ conducted by AAP through 2015-2022, has provided the public with apprehensions towards the party and he accused AAP of indulging in misleading and diverting attention from the questions posed to them.

About 28 bikes impounded in rash driving case in New Delhi area

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a group of bikers for allegedly being engaged in reckless driving, an officer said on Wednesday. Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday, the staff of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path apprehended a group of bikers driving recklessly in the New Delhi area. “It was 3.30 am, the patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in rash and negligent manner. He alerted other staff on night patrol and 28 two-wheelers along with their riders were apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Police have filed an FIR against them, he said.

Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi, No casualties

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, fire officials said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported, an official of the Department of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. A call was received at 2 pm regarding a fire on the second floor of the building. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within a few minutes, the official said.