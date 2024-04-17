City Briefs

AAP’s students wing holds torch march against CM’s arrest

New Delhi: Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday held a torch march against the arrest of party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A large number of students from across the Delhi University joined the march which began at the Arts Faculty and culminated at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. The march was led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth leader Vandana Singh. Addressing the gathering during the march, she said, “Today the students of Delhi University are marching against the illegal arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, an IITian, former IRS officer who put everything at stake to work in slums of Delhi for many years, becoming the voice of Delhi.”

Model code: Rs 7 lakh seized from man riding scooter near Noida

Noida: A sum of Rs 7 lakh in cash was seized from a man near Noida on Tuesday under the rules of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections as the total unaccounted funds seized crossed Rs 90 lakh, officials said. In a statement, the police said a checking drive is underway across the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “On Tuesday, during checking and patrolling by Bisarkh police station and Flying Squad Team, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a scooter registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar was intercepted and the man riding it stopped for inquiry,” the police said. Rs 7 lakh in cash was seized from Avesh Kumar, a Gaur City resident, as he could not give any satisfactory answer, the police said, adding necessary legal action is being taken in the case and authorities concerned have been informed about it.

traffic police issues advisory for Raja Garden-Punjabi Bagh stretch

New Delhi: Traffic is likely to remain heavy in both carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh for one week due to the ongoing construction of an underpass, officials said on Tuesday. The traffic police have advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly. The traffic police wrote on X that, “Due to construction work of underpass and laying of electricity cables at ESI Raja Garden, Ring Road, traffic is expected to remain heavy in both the carriageways from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh roundabout and vice-versa for at least one week. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”