City Briefs

Man arrested for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in banks in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused, Vishal Ahuja, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a diploma holder and had previously worked in KFC and Pizza Hut but had to leave his job due to an accident last year, a police officer said. “After recovering, he was looking for jobs and was cheated by some fraudster,” the officer said. He allegedly used the same modus operandi to cheat others, they added. Ahuja, a resident of Uttam Nagar, bought a package of WorkIndia Job Portal to publish false advertisements of banking assistant and data entry operator job opportunities, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said. “When the interested job-seekers approached him on WhatsApp, he would dupe them on the pretext of verification fee, demo fee, interview fee, etc”, the DCP said. Ahuja would also send false offer letters, appointment letters and confirmation letters from HDFC Bank after changing the names of the candidates using online PDF editors, he said. He allegedly posed as a human resource employee of a bank, he opened bank accounts of the victims after taking their KYC documents and biometrics. He then used those accounts to cheat others, Meena said. During the investigation, the police found that Ahuja was involved in two other cases of cheating, the officer said.

Cyber thugs dupe Gurugram man of Rs 24 lakh, say cops

Gurugram: Unidentified cyber thugs allegedly duped a local resident of Rs 24 lakh here by posing as police officers and pretending to investigate a courier in his name containing “illegal goods and drugs”, said police. The accused, posing as police officers, made a video call on the pretext of investigation and allegedly transferred money after taking details of the victim’s bank accounts. An FIR was registered at the Cyber East Police Station, they added. According to the complaint filed by Shashank Yadav, a resident of Sector 40, he received a phone call recently, in which the caller introduced himself as an employee of a courier company and claimed that the courier in his name contained “illegal goods and drugs.” “The cyber thugs, posing as police officers, talked to me through video calls and took information related to my accounts and online transferred a total of Rs 24 lakh in several transactions in the name of security. The accused had claimed that my money would be returned, but after the money was transferred, they switched off their phones and then I found that I was duped and I moved to the police,” Yadav said in his complaint.