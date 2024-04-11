City Briefs

Gurugram: Man kills self over breakup, girlfriend booked

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home here after a breakup with his girlfriend, who has been booked for abetment to suicide, police said on Wednesday. Before allegedly hanging himself, Shivam Bhatnagar sent a suicide note to his friend Akash around 6.45 pm on Tuesday, meant for his father, saying he had given up on his life. “Papa, Please forgive me, I am ending my life,” he wrote in the note. Akash then phoned Shivam’s father Sanjay Bhatnagar who is a priest in Krishna Temple in Jacobpura and lived on the first floor. The priest and others rushed to Shivam’s room and broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet, police said. They took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

Man arrested for kidnapping minor in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old man, who allegedly kidnapped a minor in Karawal Nagar area of northeast Delhi, officials on Wednesday said. “A PCR call regarding the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl was received at 2 am on March 26. A team was formed to investigate the matter,” a senior police officer said. The officer said that the police team got input about the accused, who was staying in a room with the kidnapped girl in Bhagat Vihar area. On April 4, the accused who has been identified as Sahil Kashyap was arrested and the kidnapped girl was reunited with her family members,” said the officer, adding further investigation is in progress.

32-year-old Man stabbed to death in central Delhi, 6 held

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people in central Delhi’s IP Estate area, police said, adding that six of the attackers were arrested on Wednesday. The victim identified as Nand Kishore, a roadside vendor who sold clothes near Jama Masjid, used to live with his brother in a JJ cluster of Anna Nagar in IP Estate. The accident took place on Tuesday night when Kishore was standing outside his house when a group of people allegedly attacked him with sticks and knives. A police officer said Kishore received multiple stab injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital by his brother where he was declared dead. During investigation, it was found that Kishore and his friends had allegedly beaten up a man of his neighbourhood a few days ago and it is suspected that the accused attacked him out of revenge, the officer said. The police said six accused were arrested on Wednesday and further investigation in the case is on.

Gurugram: Two get life term in 2019 murder case

Gurugram: A court on Tuesday sentenced two accused to life imprisonment for killing a man in Dharampur village here five years ago, police said. The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed fines on both the convicts, the police said on Wednesday. The third accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of evidence, they added. According to the police, the victim Sachin Tyagi was found dead near Dharampur chowk on February 25, 2019. Sachin’s father, Ram Avtar Tyagi, had registered an FIR at Palam Vihar Police Station here accusing Amit Dalal, a resident of New Palam Vihar, of killing his son. Police investigations had revealed that Sachin was shot dead over an altercation with Dalal and two other accused in the case — Rahul and Gagan — while they were drinking alcohol. All three accused were arrested and later sent to judicial custody, the police said. Senior advocate Narender Kumar Jain said that after hearing both the sides, the court on Monday acquitted Gagan due to lack of evidence, while convicting Dalal and Rahul in the case.