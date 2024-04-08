City Briefs

Delhi records max temp of 35.60C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity oscillated between 63 per cent and 21 per cent during the day. The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 36 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi’s Najafgarh recorded a high temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius at 6:30 pm, according to IMD data.

Former AAP MLA moves HC seeking removal of Kejriwal from CM’s post

New Delhi: Former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of arrested party leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister of the national capital. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday. In his petition, Kumar has said after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi, Kejriwal has incurred an “incapacity” to carry out the chief minister’s functions under the Constitution. The plea says the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s “unavailability” complicates the constitutional mechanism and he can never function as the chief minister from prison according to the mandate of the Constitution. “Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution provides for the Council of Ministers with the chief minister at the head to aid and advise the lieutenant governor in the exercise of his functions in relation to matters with respect to which the legislative Assembly has power to make laws. The aid and advice to the lieutenant governor are practically not possible without the chief minister being a free person available to render his aid and advice under the Constitution,” the petition says. “Issue a writ of quo warranto against Respondent No.1 i.e. Mr Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent chief minister of Delhi, by calling upon him to show by what authority, qualification and title he holds the office of the chief minister of Delhi under Article 239AA of the Constitution and after an inquiry, dislodge him from the office of the chief minister of Delhi with or without the retrospective effect,” the petition prays.

Cong leader seeks support for SP’s Noida candidate to push INDIA bloc

Noida: Congress leader Ajay Chaudhary on Sunday sought support for Samajwadi Party’s Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar, who is representing the INDIA bloc in the polls. Addressing an election programme in Greater Noida’s Khairpur village, Chaudhary cautioned the audience, comprising local residents besides supporters of Congress and SP, that it was time to rise above party-level politics. In western UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, Nagar is locking horns with BJP leader Mahesh Sharma, who won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and has served as a union minister in the Narendra Modi-led government’s first term. “There are five Assembly constituencies including around 2,700 villages and 700 colonies, in the parliamentary constituency of Gautam Buddh Nagar. I have only one request with folded hands to you all don’t wait for the alliance’s candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar to reach out to every home. Instead, you all reach out to every voter in every home and village to ensure his victory. It’s time to rise above party politics,” the Congress leader said.