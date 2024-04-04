City Briefs

SC directs deletion of Swaraj’s name from AAP leader’s bail order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the deletion of advocate Bansuri Swaraj’s name from its order of granting bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh after the Enforcement Directorate said her name got added to the list due to an “inadvertent error”. A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “Ok, we will correct the order.” Advocate Zoheb Hussain, appearing for the ED, said Swaraj did not appear in the case nor did she represent the agency in the matter. “Due to some inadvertent error her name is reflected in the appearance slip,” Hussain said. Bansuri Swaraj is a BJP candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency. On Tuesday, the top court granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections. Singh, who has been in jail for six months, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P B Varale.

Delhi records max temp of 36.6oC

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity oscillated between 24 per cent and 75 per cent during the day. For Thursday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 35 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was a notch below normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

DMRC asks police to probe video of two women playing Holi on train

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women are seen applying colours on each other inside a train, officials said on Wednesday. The video, which surfaced online ahead of Holi, had drawn criticism from a large section of commuters who had expressed their dissatisfaction on social media and other platforms. The corporation had written to the Delhi Police on Tuesday for the “thorough” probe into the matter. “The DMRC has written to the Delhi Police requesting for thorough investigation of this incident involving two women shooting a reel inside the Delhi Metro before Holi. In a letter dated on April 2, the DMRC has requested police to thoroughly investigate the matter and take necessary legal action,” DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

Inmate beaten up by other prisoners inside Gurugram jail

Gurugram: An inmate lodged in Bhondsi jail here was beaten up by other prisoners after a clash in which a staff member was also injured, police said on Wednesday. On March 29, undertrial prisoner Roshan had a dispute with another inmate Akash over some issue, they said. Following this, Roshan along with some others attacked Akash, who suffered injuries on his ears and head. A jail staff member also got injured when he tried to intervene and stop the clash, they said. The injured were admitted to hospital inside the jail, police said, adding that the jail authority moved to the police and filed a complaint on Tuesday.