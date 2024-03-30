City Briefs

Lok Sabha polls: CM Adityanath’s Noida visit deferred to April 1

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday has been deferred and he is now likely to come to the constituency on April 1, a local BJP leader said. BJP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Gajendra Mavi said the chief minister was scheduled to hold a ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’ in Greater Noida on Saturday but the programme has now been deferred. “Chief Minister Adityanath is now scheduled to visit Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency on April 1 for the programme to be held at Greater Noida,” Mavi added. A senior police officer also confirmed to PTI that the chief minister’s Saturday visit stands cancelled. The UP CM is among the listed ‘star campaigners’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. Adityanath kicked off the election campaign on March 26 with public rallies in Mathura, Meerut, and Ghaziabad on the same day. He has back-to-back canvassing programmes scheduled across Uttar Pradesh in the coming weeks. Mahesh Sharma is once again BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar, which goes to polls on April 26 in the second leg of the seven-phased elections. Sharma won from the seat in 2014 and 2019 as well. This time Sharma is pitted against Samajwadi Party’s Mahendra Singh Nagar and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Rajendra Singh Solanki, among others, in the constituency which has over 26 lakh registered voters.

27-year-old Man arrested for killing patron in Pitampura bar

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a bar brawl between two groups in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. Jatin Sharma, 23, a bank employee, and his friends were attacked with iron rods, sticks and a knife by the employees of Yaran Da Adda bar in Pritampura on February 21 night, after a verbal spat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said. Acting on a tip-off, the main accused, Aman, who had been absconding since the night of the incident, was arrested on Thursday night from Budh Vihar, the DCP said. “A trap was laid and Aman was nabbed,” he said. Sharma along with his friends had gone to the bar on February 20 around 11.30 pm to celebrate his birthday. An argument broke between them and a female employee of the bar over some misunderstanding, he said. Following this, the bar owner Kishore Kumar and Aman, along with seven other employees Abhi, Dilip, Vishal, Shoaib, Gyan, Kaif, and Ali attacked Sharma and his friends. Aman stabbed Sharma in the abdomen and fired a shot in the air with a country-made pistol, he said. Sharma’s friends, who sustained minor injuries, took him to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, Kumar said. An FIR was registered against the nine under the charges of murder, rioting and disappearance of evidence, he said. The crime branch has taken over the case and searches are on for the rest of the accused, the officer added.

Moushumi Basu new president of JNU Teachers Association

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Thursday appointed a new team of office-bearers for 2024-2025, according to a statement. Moushumi Basu, professor at the School of International Studies, has been appointed as the next JNUTA president, the statement said. The teachers’ body has appointed Meenakshi Sundriyal and Pradeep K Shinde as vice-presidents. Syed Akhtar Husain has been appointed as secretary while Vikas Bajpai and Kaushal Kishore Chandel have been appointed as vice-secretaries of JNUTA. Vikas Rawal will serve as the treasurer of the teachers’ association, the statement said.