City Briefs

2 Nigerians held for drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested two Nigerians for their participation in drug trafficking and confiscated 31 grams of ecstasy pills from them. Information regarding the Nigerians was provided to the police through an anonymous source at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The arrested accused were identified as King Okorie Johnson Arinze (28), and Chibuzdo (31), both residing in Nihal Vihar, Delhi. Acting on confidential information, a specialised team from the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, led by Inspector Vinay Kumar and supervised by ACP Yashpal Singh, successfully recovered 31 grams of MDMA from the duo. The seized narcotics are valued at over Rs 10 lakh in the international market. During interrogation, the accused confessed to entering India on tourist visas seven years ago and resorting to drug trafficking after suffering significant losses in their business ventures. They were unable to provide passport details and disclosed the involvement of other collaborators in their operation, who are currently being pursued by the authorities. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entirety of this drug network.

‘Fb friend’ turns out extortionist, 4 held for duping Noida student

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday said they have arrested four people, including a woman, for allegedly extorting money from a city resident after befriending him over Facebook using a false identity. The accused, all aged between 21 and 25 years, had created a Facebook account in the name of a girl “Nagar Pari” and used it to interact with the complainant, who is a graduation student here, the police said. “The complainant said he was called for a meeting by the girl on March 14 near a private hospital located in Sector 62. When the student reached the decided location, he found a woman and her two male accomplices who were already there,” a police spokesperson said. “The student said he was cheated by them and the trio took his mobile phone and forced him into transferring Rs 17,120 to their account after threatening to kill him,” the spokesperson said. Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said the local Sector 58 police station officials on Thursday evening nabbed the thugs, including the woman member of the gang. “Around Rs 15,000 cash and six mobile phones were seized from their possession. During the probe it has come to light that the gang used social media accounts made under fake identities to befriend people and dupe them in a similar manner,” Mishra said. Those held have been identified as Abhishek Sharma, Firoz Khan, Shashipal Prasad and Shivani, the police said.

Delhi Police nabs primary suspect in bank employee murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the prime suspect implicated in the murder of a 23-year-old bank employee, following information received via a PCR call at the Mangolpuri Police Station. The deceased, identified as Jatin Sharma (23), from Budh Vihar, Delhi, was fatally attacked at Yaran Da Adda, a bar and restaurant located in Vardhman Mall, Pitampura, while celebrating his birthday on the night of February 20. The accused was identified as Aman (27), from Delhi. According to the Police, an argument between Sharma and a female staff member escalated into a vicious assault, involving Aman and several other bar employees. Armed with iron rods, sticks, and a knife, the assailants inflicted fatal stab wounds upon Sharma and his friends, leading to Sharma’s death. The apprehension of the accused occurred near Budh Vihar, facilitated by intelligence gathered by a team led by Inspector Sanjay Kaushik. Aman, wanted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Arms Act, was captured on March 4.