City Briefs

Delhi Police arrests Bihar-based gangster near Akshardham flyover

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, was injured in the right leg during an exchange of fire with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said. She said the police received information on March 24 that Kumar would come to meet his contact near the Akshardham flyover and get arms and ammunition. “A police team was deployed in the area and around 9.15 pm, a person was seen arriving on a motorcycle. He was asked to surrender. The accused attempted to flee and fired upon the police team,” the DCP said. In self-defence, the police team returned the fire, injuring the accused in his right leg, the police officer said, adding the accused was in contact with gangsters of Delhi-NCR to procure weapons.

Chopped rooster found at temple premises in Noida, police start probe

Noida: Tension simmered at a village in Noida on Tuesday after a rooster was found chopped inside a temple premises, prompting immediate deployment of police force and investigation of the matter, officials said. The incident took place at a temple in Behlolpur village under Sector 63 police station limits in the evening, they said. “Additional DCP (Central Noida) along with police force is present at the spot. The situation is under control and all points related to the matter are being investigated thoroughly,” a police spokesperson said in a brief statement. A police official told PTI that tension simmered in the area after a rooster was found chopped inside the temple premises. “The police have launched an investigation to find out who was behind the act. All available CCTV footage are also being analysed for leads in the matter while a manual probe is also underway,” the official said. Further investigation in the case is underway, the official said, and appealed to people not to flare up any rumours.