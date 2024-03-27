City Briefs

US man held for smuggling antelope’s skull, horns at Delhi airport: customs

New Delhi: A US national was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling out of the country a “skull with horns appearing to be of antelope”, an official statement issued on Tuesday by the customs department said. The accused, who was travelling to New York, was handed over to the customs officials by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) security, it said. “The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one skull with horns appearing to be of antelope,” the statement said. The recovered items were seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.

Woman killed over dowry in Delhi; husband, in-laws booked

New Delhi: A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband over dowry in Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim’s husband Manjeet, 30, allegedly slit her throat using a sharp-edged weapon at their home on Monday. They said police received information about a fight between the couple around 7 pm and a team reached the spot and found the woman’s body. “We got to know that there was some dowry-related issue between the husband and the wife, due to which he killed her,” a senior police officer said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR was lodged at the Alipur police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against Manjeet, his father Bhim (52), mother Meena (48), and brother Manish (27). All accused have been apprehended and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer said.

SUV catches fire on Delhi flyover

New Delhi: A sports utility vehicle went up in flames on a flyover in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. “We received information that a car caught fire. One fire tender was pressed into service. It took 20 minutes to douse the flames,” a DFS official said.

7-year-old boy killed in road accident in noida on Holi

Noida: A seven-year-old boy died after a car hit a motorcycle at a road intersection in Noida on Monday, police officials said. The boy was on the motorcycle with his father when the two-wheeler was hit by the car at the Indus Valley intersection in Sector 62, they said. “The seven-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries. He was a resident of Chhijarsi village in Noida,” a police spokesperson said. The driver of the car was detained and the vehicle was impounded by the police, the spokesperson said, adding further legal proceedings were underway. Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road accidents in 2023 that resulted in the death of 470 people and injuries to 858 people. The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

Noida: 2 held with 56 kg cannabis

Noida: Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Noida on Monday after over 56 kilogrammes of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in international market was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said. The duo was held while carrying the contraband in sacks on the Pushta Road in Sector 127 towards Okhla to be sold on account of Holi, they said. “A checking was conducted on Monday jointly by Sector 126 police station officials and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). On the basis of confidential inputs, the suspects belonging to an inter-state gang of drug traffickers were intercepted,” Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.