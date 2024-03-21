City Briefs

2 minors held for throwing water balloons for ‘fun’ on passersby

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended two youths throwing water balloons at passersby while riding an SUV in southwest Delhi, officials on Wednesday said. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms and police held the boys, both minors, after taking cognisance of the video. Investigators said that the boys — both from business families — did the act for “fun”. Both are are classmates in the same school, they said. The video purportedly shows two youths, both Delhi residents, throwing water balloons at passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV in the Vasant Kunj area. In the video, both of them can be seen holding a bucket full of balloons, which they threw on passersby. Police said the video was being recorded by another person — who was was known to the two accused — from another car following the SUV carrying the two youths. The duo also direct water balloons at the person recording the car, the video showed. “Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said. The officer further clarified that the SUV was not driven by any minor. “We are investigating whether they were involved in this act to make any social media reels,” the DCP added.

Delhi woman sweeping outside her house rammed by car, dies

New Delhi: A 65-year-old woman died after being hit by a car outside her house here on Wednesday morning, police said. The woman, identified as Janaki Kumari, was sweeping outside her house when a car driven by her neighbour Mukul Rathore (25) hit her around 9 am, they said. The incident was caught in a CCTV camera on which Janaki could be seen being tossed in the air after she was hit by the car. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead, an officer said. Rathore was accompanied by his other relatives in the vehicle, police said. He has been booked under the section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and further investigations are on, the officer said.