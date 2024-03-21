City Briefs

Delhi Zoo celebrates World Sparrow Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Zoo on Wednesday celebrated the World Sparrow Day with the theme of “I love sparrows” emphasising the role of individuals and communities in sparrow conservation, officials said. The purpose of this day is to increase public knowledge concerning the sparrow’s declining population and the need for its conservation. The occasion offers people a chance to unite and take action to protect and conserve sparrows, they said. The National Zoological Park celebrated the day by organising activities like making bird feeders using bamboos, presentation of movie show describing the significance of sparrows, and a zoo walk in which 90 students and 12 teachers and volunteers from the AV Baliga Memorial Trust, an NGO, participated, Delhi Zoo Director Akanksha Mahajan said. The zoo walk was organised with the intention of creating a sense of wonder for nature in the young minds and an appreciation of the value of their surroundings, she added.

35-yr-old Man found dead in rented northeast Delhi accommodation

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was found dead at his rented accommodation in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. The victim was identified as Subhash, they said and added that the suspect — his landlord — is absconding. “At 7.15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a body at a house in Ambedkar Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. A police team arrived at the spot and found Subhash’s body. The body had no visible external injuries, he said. “The victim worked as a labourer. Satish Bhadana, the owner of the house, is the suspect in the case. He is on the run,” Tirkey said. Bhadana works as a sanitation worker in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he added. Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and efforts are underway to trace Bhadana and ascertain the circumstances behind the crime, Tirkey said.