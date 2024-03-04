City Briefs

Delhi Police Sub-Inspector found dead

New Delhi: A Sub-Inspector of the Madhu Vihar Police Station Delhi was found dead in his flat during the early hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ganesh Kurna, a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana. According to the Police, the Sub-inspector, a member of the 2019 batch, was unreachable by phone, prompting family members to alert the local authorities. Upon reaching his residence around 2 AM, officers discovered Ganesh’s body with his official pistol resting on his lap, raising suspicions of suicide. Authorities have since launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ganesh’s demise. The immediate response included dispatching mobile crime and forensic teams to gather evidence at the scene.

Over 200 booked for ‘rioting’ during rally in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Police here have booked 217 people under charges of rioting for violation of prohibitory orders by participating in Prajapati Samaj yatra, an officer said on Sunday. The accused were part of a ‘Sankalp Yatra’ and wanted to cross over to Delhi via Ghaziabad to hand over a memorandum to the President of India with a demand of reservation and participation in politics. They took out the march in Sahibabad site-4 industrial area on Friday night. When police tried to stop the yatra, the participants started pelting stones at the police personnel and also damaged some vehicles, due to which, force had to be used to disperse the mob, police said. An FIR was lodged in the matter at Link Road Police Station under sections 147 (rioting), and 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) on Saturday, Trans-Hindan Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said on Sunday.

Marriage fair for elderly held

New Delhi: A one-of-its kind event was held on Sunday in Delhi, where a ceremony was organised to bring together individuals aged 50 and above, to provide a second chance to companionship. The Senior Citizen Jeevan Saathi Parichay Sammelan was organised by Anubandh Foundation Ahmedabad at Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan here. Natubhai Patel, the NGO president, said, “The Sammelan was organised with an aim to address the growing issue of loneliness among senior citizens, providing them with an opportunity to find love, companionship, and embrace new beginnings.”