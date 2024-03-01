City Briefs

Man arrested for kidnapping, killing minor in Delhi

New Delhi: A 54-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and killing an eight-year-old boy in outer Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Thursday. The boy had been missing from his house since February 26, they said. During investigations, it was found that one Gayasuddin, who lives in the boy’s neighbourhood, was also not present at his house. He works as an LPG cylinder delivery man in the area, the officials said. The team was formed to trace Gayasuddin and his location was found somewhere in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the official said, adding that he was nabbed on Wednesday. During interrogations, Gayasuddin revealed that he killed the boy and dumped his body in a forest area of DSIIDC, in Bawana. The police said that they recovered the dead body from the forest and arrested Gayasuddin. The accused is being further interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of the killing, another officer said.

3 juveniles held for sexually assaulting minor boy

New Delhi: Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in northwest Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Netaji Subhash Place area on Monday night. The boy was returning home from a market when the three accused on a motorcycle spotted him, a police officer said. At knife point, the accused then took him to an isolated place where they sexually assaulted him and threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed anything about the assault to anyone, the officer said.