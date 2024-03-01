City Briefs

Palaash: DDA to hold two-day flower festival on March 2-3

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced a two-day flower festival, Palaash, will be held on March 2 and 3, at DDA Greens, Shivalik Road. The Authority added, that the objective of the festival will be to encourage citizens to collaborate with DDA towards increasing and fostering greenery in the city. The festival is being organised by their Horticulture Division and offers workers an opportunity to display their skills. The festival will be an exhibition-cum-competition event amongst all the different divisions of the Department. “The festival will present a stunning array of flowers, plants, and floral arrangements. Visitors can explore different varieties of flowers from indigenous to exotic, beautifully arranged to create captivating displays. It would be an opportunity for flower enthusiasts to appreciate the beauty and diversity of nature’s creations,” they informed. DDA will also have other entertainment like interactive selfie points, rides for kids, music and street food.

Uzbek national held with medicines worth Rs 1.3 crore at IGI airport

New Delhi: An Uzbek national carrying more than 29,000 strips of a medicine, worth about Rs 1.3 crore, was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said on Thursday. The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel on Wednesday morning at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as his movement was found to be suspicious, a CISF officer said. A bag stuffed with medicines was found from the passenger, he said. The man was headed for Tashkent in an Uzbekistan Airlines flight. A total of 29,200 strips of Mesopril kit tablets were found in the bag, the officer said. The medicine is used for medical termination of early pregnancy, controlling excessive blood sugar level and treating gastric ulcers. “As the passenger could not produce valid authorisation for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines, he was offloaded from the plane and handed over to customs officials,” the CISF officer said.

2 men open fire at jewellery shop

New Delhi: Two assailants opened fire at a jewellery shop here in Rohini Sector 20 after a failed attempt to break into it, police said on Thursday. Police said they received a call around 8.40 pm on Wednesday regarding a firing incident at a jewellery shop near the Aman Vihar police station. “A team immediately reached the spot and examined the scene of the crime. The complainant said two unknown men tried to open the door of his shop, and when they failed, one of them fired at the window and fled,” police said.