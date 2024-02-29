City Briefs

Monetary dispute turns violent in Delhi’s Khayala area, 3 injured

new delhi: A dispute over money escalated into violence in west Delhi’s Khayala locality early Wednesday, leaving three people injured in clashes during which locals pelted stones at police and set a vehicle on fire, police said. Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. No arrests have been made so far. The clashes between locals broke out near B-1 Chowk in Khayala. A monetary dispute led to a verbal spat that soon turned violent, a police official said.

3 arrested for duping B.Tech student on pretext on giving work in Delhi

new delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three people who allegedly duped a B.Tech student of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of giving him work related to writing online flight reviews, official said. The accused have been identified as Suraj Shrivastava (22), Vikram Sahani (28), and Piyush Jain (35). “We had received a complaint from a 22-year-old man stating that he is a student of B.Tech and had received a message on Telegram for work from home,” DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said. The officer further stated that the man was offered Rs 50 per review and initially the complainant had received Rs 6,000 for online review of flights. “Good and immediate return created trust for the company. Therefore he had invested Rs 5 lakh and then the accused stopped taking his calls,” DCP said.