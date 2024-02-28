City Briefs

Man held for drugging, robbing passengers after offering rides

new delhi: A 35-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly drugging and robbing passengers after offering them “free or discounted” taxi rides, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sagar, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to police, the accused used to target gullible people by offering free or discounted taxi rides to them. During the ride, he would offer water or something to eat to the passengers, police said. “On February 20, a 24-year-old man told police that on February 17, he went to the Anand Vihar railway station to catch a train for Kanpur,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) K P S Malhotra said.

After her husband’s death, woman commits suicide in Ghaziabad

ghaziabad: A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of an apartment following her husband’s death, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Vaishali Sector-3 under the Kaushambi police station area on Monday night around 9.00 pm. The police reached the spot from where she was rushed to a nearby private hospital. After being administered the first aid, she was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning, Additional Commissioner of Police(ACP) Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said.