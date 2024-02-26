City Briefs

Man drives in reverse for two km on Gzb road and flees, held 3 days later

Ghaziabad: After three days of search, police on Saturday nabbed a man who was seen driving in reverse for over 2 km on an elevated road here and evaded arrest, officials said. A purported video of the incident that happened on Wednesday evening in Indirapuram area showed a police car driving in the wrong direction while chasing the vehicle, which was trying to avoid arrest. “The accused has been identified as one Kuldeep Sharma. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused on Saturday,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dinesh Kumar. “Kuldeep Sharma during interrogation said that he was a member of BJP,” the DCP added. Sharma (34) has been sent to judicial custody. According to police, police received a complaint around 10 pm on Wednesday that someone was driving a car at a high speed on the road. But when the police tried to intercept the vehicle he drove the car in reverse and escaped arrest, the officer said. The arrest was made following three days of intensive police search, he said.

Fire breaks out in house, 3 rescued

New Delhi: Three people were rescued after a major fire broke out in a house in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call about the blaze, which broke out on the first floor of the house, at 1:57 am and five fire engines were pressed into service. “We learnt that some people were trapped inside the house. Our team rescued three people. Two senior citizens, one of whom is differently-abled, were among those rescued,” a senior DFS official said. Those rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor burn injuries, he said. “Police were informed about the incident. It appears that a short circuit caused the fire,” the official said.

Delhi records min temp of 8.3 deg C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below of the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels stood at 81 per cent at 8:30 am.The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies and thunderstorm with rain during the day. Generally cloudy skies with a possibility of drizzle towards the night is likely on Monday, the IMD said. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 203, in the ‘poor’ category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

MCD seals 5 illegal dairies in Keshav Puran Zone, 2 meat shops in S Delhi

New Delhi: In an action against illegal dairies operating in Tri Nagar area of Keshav Puram Zone, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday sealed five properties and rescued 102 cattle heads, the civic body said in a statement. The veterinary department of Keshav Puram zone along with with the police carried out a drive against illegal dairies operating in the area after receiving several complaints from the locals, the statement said. During the action which started early morning, the civic body rescued 102 cattle heads including 79 adult cattle and 23 calves which were subjected to utter cruelty by the owners of illegal dairies, the statement said. It was also found that the seal of some of the illegal diaries which were shut earlier by the corporation were tampered with and the premise was being misused to keep the stray cattle inside them. “Such premises were re-sealed and their electricity connections were also disconnected through TPDDL,” the civic body said. The civic body alleged that its officials and the police personnel were attacked by owners of the illegal dairies during the sealing drive. “While the premises were being checked the owners of the illegal dairies in the area joined by their counterparts on motorcycles attacked the officials of MCD and police. The police tried to control the attackers,” it said. A complaint has been lodged with the police by the veterinary services department against the attackers, it added. In a separate action, the MCD also sealed four illegal dairies in Khanpur and Sangam Vihar under Neb Sarai police station.